Nektar up 5% premarket on encouraging NKTR-358 data

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) perks up 5% premarket on light volume in reaction to final results from a Phase 1a clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of NKTR-358 in 100 healthy volunteers. The data, a continuation of the results presented at EULAR in June, were presented at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting in Atlanta.

NKTR-358 was safe and well-tolerated with no anti-drug antibodies detected. Pharmacokinetics were dose-proportional.

Ascending doses led to sustained increases in FoxP3+CD25bright Treg cells, immune cells that can prevent the activation of T cells in autoimmune disorders, without any measurable changes in CD4+ and CD9+ T cells.

The company refers to NKTR-358 as a resolution therapeutic that may bring the immune system back into balance by activating regulatory T cells via targeting the interleukin (IL-2) receptor complex in the body.

It is developing the candidate with collaboration partner Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) under a 2017 agreement.