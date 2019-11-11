UPS finds a blockchain beef partner

UPS (NYSE:UPS) celebrated the announcement of a global logistics partnership with HerdX at a historic dinner event featuring blockchain verified beef sent from the U.S. to Japan.

Blockchain beef deal details: Third-party provider HerdX works with every participant along the intricate supply chain in order to supply provenance data to the end consumer, while UPS created a custom integrated visibility tool that plugs into HerdX's blockchain technology and provides live updates and authenticated data points throughout the shipment journey.

The company says the "groundbreaking" type of delivery method has huge implications toward the advancement of traceability and quality assurance for the entire food industry worldwide.

Source: Press Release