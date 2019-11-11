BioLineRx up 2% premarket on Q3 results

BioLineRx (BLRX) Q3 results: Revenues: $0; R&D Expense: $5.6M (+12.0%); SG&A: $1.1M (-8.3%); Net loss: ($3.9M) (+38.1%); loss/share: ($0.03) (+50.0%); Quick Assets: $30.1M (-0.3%); CF Ops: ($17.2M) (+9.9%).

Upcoming Milestones: 2019: Response results from the Phase 2a triple combination COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 pancreatic cancer trial of BL-8040, KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy under the collaboration with Merck.

2020: Data from the COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 Phase 2a triple combination study in mid-2020.

Interim results from the Phase 2b AML consolidation study during H1 2020.

Top-line results from Phase 3 GENESIS registrational study in stem cell mobilization in H2 2020.

Initial results from Part 2 of Phase 1/2a trial of AGI-134 by year-end 2020.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

