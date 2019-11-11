BHP eyes bright future for oil and gas despite U.S. shale exit

BHP touts a number of projects to expand its oil and gas production after quitting a venture into U.S. shale last year, defying investors including activist Elliott Management who want the company to exit the business.

In an investor presentation, BHP Petroleum President Geraldine Slattery said if each of the company's oil and gas projects would win investment approval, the petroleum division could generate EBITDA margins of more than 60% and an average return on capital employed exceeding 15% over the next decade, which she said would support average annual volume growth of as much as 3% during 2020-30.

The company's growth options include a stake in the Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) controlled Scarborough natural gas field off Western Australia, Wildling in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Mexico's first deepwater oil development Trion and a deepwater gas discovery in Trinidad and Tobago.

"In a decarbonizing world, deepwater oil and advantaged gas close to established infrastructure can offer competitive returns for decades to come," Slattery said in the presentation.