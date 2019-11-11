Wealth inequality is a problem, Jamie Dimon says

On CBS's "Sixty Minutes" last night, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, the only CEO of a Wall Street bank who has held onto his job through the 2008 financial crisis, told Lesley Stahl that the widening gap between the wealthy and the rest of America isn't good for the country.

But when asked by Stahl if he made too much money ($31M in 2018), Dimon said that his compensation is up the the board. "I have nothing to do with it," he said, adding that restricting executive pay would be impractical.

He suggested such tactics as adjusting the U.S. minimum wage and lower taxes for the poor and middle class as ways to address income inequality. "The problems are real, it does not mean free enterprise [is] bad," he said.

He also admits that institutional mistakes were made by the banking industry leading up to the 2008 crisis. "I think we let the American people down," he said.