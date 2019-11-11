Equinor must modify Great Australian Bight drilling plan, regulator says

Australia's offshore oil and gas safety regulator says Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) must modify its environment plan before it can gain approval to drill off South Australia.

EQNR submitted its drilling plan for the Stromlo-1 exploration well in April, but the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority extended the review process to Nov. 14, and now says the company must change and resubmit its plan to include more information on oil spill risks and environmental protection, among other issues.

Environmental groups want the regulator to ban drilling in the Great Australian Bight, concerned that oil spills in the rough waters there could threaten whale breeding grounds, fishing areas and pristine coastlines.

Separately, Norway's oil ministry has approved EQNR's request to reduce the gas production quota at its Troll oil and gas field for the current year.

Norway sets a yearly production quota for Troll to maintain sufficient pressure in the field, which also produces oil.