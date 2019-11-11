Xerox offering HP due diligence period - Bloomberg

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is willing to offer HP (NYSE:HPQ) four weeks of due diligence to consider the combination offer, according to Bloomberg sources.

Sources say both companies see the rationale for combining, but there are disagreements as to which should be the buyer and which management team should run the resulting company.

Xerox is reportedly offering $22/share in a cash and stock deal.

Related: Last week, CNBC sources said HP first offered to purchase Xerox, and the talks ended when HP asked for more time for due diligence.