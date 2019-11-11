MyoKardia's mavacamten successful in mid-stage HCM study

A 59-subject Phase 2 clinical trial, MAVERICK-HCM, evaluating MyoKardia's (NASDAQ:MYOK) mavacamten in patients with non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) (the walls of the ventricles thicken compromising blood flow) met the primary endpoint of safety at week 16.

Meaningful reductions in cardiac stress biomarkers were also noted. The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The company intends to launch additional studies in patients with non-obstructive HCM (will provided a regulatory update in H1 2020) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (Phase 2 study should commence in Q2 2020).

On another note, new data from its PIONEER open-label extension study of mavacemten in symptomatic obstructive HCM showed consistent results at week 48 (12 participants) compared to weeks 12, 24 and 36.