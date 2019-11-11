EU stops clock on Boeing-Embraer deal review

"Parties must supply the necessary information for the investigation in a timely fashion," according to a spokeswoman for the European Commission. "Failure to do so will lead the commission to stop the clock."

A review can only be restarted once the regulator gets the answers it needs.

The Commission has been investigating the venture, warning that the deal could remove Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) as the third-largest global competitor to both Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), which "may therefore result in higher prices and less choice."