Goldman may shift away from revenue goal at investor day - Reuters

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), at its first investors day ever, may move away from a goal it set more than two years ago to find $5B in new annual revenue by 2020, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Instead the management team may focus on a broader set of measures that could include a broad efficiency ratio and profitability metrics, they said.

Some narrower measures, such as goals for Goldman's consumer online bank, Marcus, may also be in the mix.

Goldman declined to comment to Reuters regarding the $5B goal or any new targets that might be introduced at the investor event in January.

The change in approach comes after stockholders have pressured the bank for more transparency after the bank's stock has declined almost 20% since March 2018.

Goldman falls 0.8% in premarket trading of 3,139 shares.

