Assembly Bio up 7% on positive HBV core inhibitor data

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB +7% ) is up out the gate in reaction to encouraging data on its first- and second-generation hepatitis B virus (HBV) core inhibitors. The results were presented at The Liver Meeting in Boston.

24-week data on ABI-H0731 (Study 201) in HBV e-antigen-positive patients showed a favorable safety profile an 81% success rate (n=22/27) in reducing HBV DNA levels beyond the limit of detectability (patients with detectable DNA at baseline).

Final 24-week results from Study 202 showed faster and deeper HBV DNA declines in patients receiving ABI-H0731 + entecavir compared to entecavir alone.

Phase 1 results on ABI-H2158 also showed a favorable safety profile and pharmacokinetics. The study should wind up in Q1 2020.