TimkenSteel cut to Sell equivalent at J.P. Morgan

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) -11.6% pre-market after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $5 price target, slashed from $9, on concerns that the company's profitability improvement efforts under new management "will be overshadowed by greater market headwinds."

Special bar quality prices are at much lower levels compared to this time last year, which means 2020 annual contract pricing for mobile products will reset lower, JPM analyst Stephanie Yee says.

Also, an overall weaker demand environment, especially from the energy market, suggests TMST's energy shipments will be down significantly in both 2019 and 2020, Yee says.

TMST's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Bearish.