Oppenheimer cautious on Booking Holdings

Oppenheimer says it will play the waiting game on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) despite the best in class fundamentals showed off by the online travel company in Q3.

"We believe BKNG's earnings algorithm remains formidable against external headwinds (Google/Competition/lower ADRs) to sustain double-digit EPS growth over the medium term, and shares appear attractively valued at 16x our '20E EPS. However, we wait for a better entry point on muted sentiment toward online travel stocks that likely keeps range bound near term and limits larger interest from GARP investors," advises the Oppenheimer analyst team.

BKNG is kept at a Perform rating by the firm vs. the bullish stance on average from the rest of Wall Street and bullish Quant Rating.