Qualcomm -2% after cut for fair valuation

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is downgraded from Overweight to Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley, which raises the target by a dollar to $90. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

The firm says QCOM's valuation gap to its peers has closed with shares up nearly 40% from an August low.

Morgan Stanley sees potential tailwinds from new markets, including autos, IoT, and networking, but these will take some time to have a notable impact on financials.