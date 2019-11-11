Cisco -1.5% as Piper Jaffray Neutral on macro slowdown

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is off 1.5% premarket after a cut to Neutral at Piper Jaffray, ahead of earnings coming on Wednesday.

There's a "slowing macro environment across Enterprise and Service Provider," notes analyst James Fish, and it will take product orders time to recover after peaking three quarters ago. But downside to the stock is "fairly limited" for now.

He's cut his price target to $51 from $55, implying 4.4% upside in the shares.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on Cisco in general, as are Seeking Alpha authors; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.