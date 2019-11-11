Roth sees Plug earnings 'inflection point'

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +4.4% premarket after Roth Capital upgraded the stock following last week's Q3 results.

Analyst Craig Irwin said that the company is passing an "inflection point" and expects valuation will driven by visibility into PLUG's "impressive" revenue growth trajectory.

He adds that full-year guidance points to record revenue and EBIDTA in Q4, as well as "material" EBITDA profitability in 2020.

Plug also announced that its new customer, Fiat Chrysler, would order over 240 hydrogen fuel cell units, a contract worth approximately $10M.

Source: Bloomberg First Word