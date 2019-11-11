Twilio +1.9% as RBC sees multiple catalysts

RBC calls Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) "the most attractively priced, durable high growth story in our coverage" after a meeting the company's VP of investor relations.

Analyst Alex Zukin sees "multiple growth catalysts" in FY20 with "no macro or demand concerns" and a stable competitive environment.

The company told RBC there wasn't any "meaningful" change or underperformance in any Q3 fundamentals, aside from the billings issue.

RBC maintains an Outperform rating and $125 target. Twilio has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

TWLO is up 1.9% to $94.98.

Related: Last week, Twilio revised its FY EPS outlook due to a calculation issue.