OLED fix found for F-35 helmet bug

The flaw in the $400K helmet display screen used by F-35 aviators caused a green glow when flying in very low-light conditions, but it is now expected to be overcome by using a different type of semiconductor illumination.

"In partnership with the F-35 Joint Program Office and our U.S. Navy customer, we've been working to transition the helmet technology from a traditional LCD to an Organic LED system," Program Manager Jim Gigliotti said by email.