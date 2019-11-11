Stocks pull back from Friday's record-setting close

Wall Street is off to a weak open as comments by Pres. Trump dampened expectations for a U.S.-China trade deal while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries; S&P and Dow both -0.5% , Nasdaq -0.6% .

Trump said over the weekend that the trade talks were moving more slowly than he wanted, and police shot and wounded a Hong Kong protester in the ongoing pro-democracy unrest in the Chinese-ruled territory.

"After the strong rallies we've seen off the August lows, many global stock markets have become overbought on a short-term basis," says Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley.

European bourses are lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.9% , Germany's DAX -0.3% and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.8% .

In U.S. corporate news, Walgreens Boots Alliance +5.9% following a report that KKR made a formal approach to buy out the company.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows energy ( -0.9% ), industrials ( -0.6% ), information technology ( -0.6% ) and materials ( -0.6% ) leading the market lower, while real estate ( +0.3% ) is the only group trading higher so far.