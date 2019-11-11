Stocks pull back from Friday's record-setting close

Wall Street is off to a weak open as comments by Pres. Trump dampened expectations for a U.S.-China trade deal while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries; S&P and Dow both -0.5%, Nasdaq -0.6%.
Trump said over the weekend that the trade talks were moving more slowly than he wanted, and police shot and wounded a Hong Kong protester in the ongoing pro-democracy unrest in the Chinese-ruled territory.
"After the strong rallies we've seen off the August lows, many global stock markets have become overbought on a short-term basis," says Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley.
European bourses are lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.9%, Germany's DAX -0.3% and France's CAC -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.8%.
In U.S. corporate news, Walgreens Boots Alliance +5.9% following a report that KKR made a formal approach to buy out the company.
An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows energy (-0.9%), industrials (-0.6%), information technology (-0.6%) and materials (-0.6%) leading the market lower, while real estate (+0.3%) is the only group trading higher so far.
The U.S. Treasury market is closed for Veterans Day; elsewhere, U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% at 98.19, and U.S. WTI crude oil -1.1% at $56.61/bbl.
