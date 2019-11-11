UBS upgrades HPE to Neutral amid new stability

UBS has upgraded HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Neutral as end markets begin to stabilize after a "challenging" 2019.

The bank sees a turnaround in the servers business (growth of 3% vs. a previous stance it would decline 1%) and expanding gross margins, though there's still secular pressure in some end markets.

Shares that were up slightly premarket have turned down 0.3% ; the bank's price target is up to $18 from $13, vs. a current $17.39.

Sell-side analysts are Neutral on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and it has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.