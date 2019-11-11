UBS fined ~$50M for overcharging clients, control failures

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission fines UBS (UBS -0.6% ) HK$400M (~US$51M) for overcharging clients over a 10-year period and for related "serious" internal control failures, the commission said in a statement.

UBS is compensating affected clients by repaying them the full value of the overcharged amount with interest.

The total repayment amount comes to ~HK$200M and covers overcharges made through post-trade spread increases and charges in excess of standard disclosures or rates between 2008 and 2017.

The overcharge practices affected ~5,000 Hong Kong-managed client accounts in ~28,700 transactions.