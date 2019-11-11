Roche's Gazyva successful in mid-stage lupus nephritis study

A Phase 2 clinical trial, NOBILITY, evaluating Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Gazyva (obinutuzumab) in patients with lupus nephritis, severe kidney inflammation related to autoimmune disorder systemic lupus erythematosus, met the primary endpoint.

Specifically, a statistically significantly greater proportion (40%) of patients receiving Gazyva + standard-of-care (SOC) treatment achieved complete renal response compared to placebo + SOC (18%) (p=0.007).

Key secondary endpoints were also met.

No new safety signals were observed.

A Phase 3 trial should launch in 2020.

Obinutuzumab is an engineered monoclonal antibody that binds to a surface protein found on certain types of B cells called CD20. The company says it is believed to work by attacking cancer cells in conjunction with the body's immune system.

Gazyva is currently approved in the U.S. for a range of blood cancers.

The company will host a conference call tomorrow, November 12, at 10:30 am ET to discuss the results.