Ubiquiti +2.4% as firms boost targets post-earnings

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) is up 2.4% in early going today after a pair of price target hikes following Friday's Q1 beat.

BWS Financial raised its target to $220 from $150, implying 21.5% upside, and maintains a Buy rating on the shares.

Bearish Barclays, meanwhile, kept its rating at Underweight but raised its price target from a low $100 to $145; that still implies 20% downside.

A mixed set of sell-side analysts are Neutral on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Very Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.