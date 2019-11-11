Carbo Ceramics nearly cut in half after big Q3 miss, going concern warning

Carbo Ceramics (CRR -46.7% ) plunges after reporting a much larger than expected Q3 loss and a 19% Y/Y revenue decline to $43.5M.

CRR says its largest frac sand client plans to discontinue purchases of frac sand under its existing contract; combined with North American oilfield market headwinds that are expected to continue into 2020, "there is an elevated risk associated with the company meeting its existing financial forecast and the company may ultimately conclude it is unable to continue as a going concern in a future period."

CRR says the elimination of frac sand volumes from the contract will cause it to idle the Marshfield manufacturing facility during Q4.

To mitigate the risk, CRR says it will pursue liquidity enhancing strategies including asset sales, significant cost reductions, increasing existing cash generating businesses and potential modifications to its capital structure.

For Q3, CRR's industrial ceramic product sales rose 20% Y/Y, recovering from a large client's lower activity during Q2, but contract manufacturing revenue fell 40% Y/Y, saying "contract manufacturing projects are inherently lumpy at this stage in the company's transformation process."