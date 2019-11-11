New McDonald's CEO settles in

McDonald's (MCD +0.2% ) CEO Chris Kempczinski has now been on the job for a week as he settles in to take on some challenges.

One of the hurdles for the exec could be the "tense" relationship he has with franchisees, according to Bloomberg.

Sources say the key role played by Kempczinski in piling on costs of the chain's tech transformation to franchisees has created some ongoing friction with the group.

Kempczinski for his part is exuding confidence in the path ahead for McDonald's, snapping up another 2,580 shares last week at an average cost of $193.18 per share (SEC filing).

Shares of McDonald's are up 2.8% since CEO Steve Easterbrook was dismissed.