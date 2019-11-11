Vale trims top end of full-year iron ore sales outlook

Vale (VALE -1.7% ) says it now expects sales of iron ore and pellets of 307M-312M metric tons in 2019, cutting the top end of previous guidance from 332M mt, as it continues to cope with the aftermath of January's deadly tailings dam burst.

Vale says the outlook change is due to "greater visibility on sales expected" for Q4, which should come in at 83M-88M mt.

The miner also says it expects Q1 2020 production and sales of 70M-75M mt, citing "seasonality, the gradual and safe return of operations and in line with margin over volume strategy."