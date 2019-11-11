Janney steps to the sidelines on BB&T ahead of merger

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) slips 0.8% after Janney analyst Christopher Marinac downgrades the stock to neutral from buy, citing potential for share premium to flatten with the pending merger with SunTrust.

Marinac sees the merger closing by year-end given the recently announced sale of 30 branches to First Horizon National to address antitrust concerns.

Sees higher stock prices for share repurchases and a slight NIM reduction on pro-forma quarters with STI merger.

Price target of $58; implies 5.6% upside potential vs. Friday's close.

Quant rating is Neutral; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was already Bullish (8 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 14 Neutral).