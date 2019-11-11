Qurate Retail +13% after earnings

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) rallies despite reporting a 4% drop in Q3 revenue and larger operating income loss than a year ago.

The QVC International and QxH businesses both churned out an operating income gains during the quarter.

"As we look ahead, we are intensely focused on improving our operating results, accelerating synergy capture and better positioning our companies for a changing retail and media world, while sustaining strong cash flow," notes CEO Mike George.

QRTEA +13.08% on volume of over 5M shares.

Previously: Qurate A EPS beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (Nov. 11)