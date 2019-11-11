Fiserv price target gets a boost from Susquehanna

Susquehanna Financial analyst James Friedman boosts price target on Fiserv (FISV +0.1% ) to $112 from $100, citing the company's Q3 results and "encouraging details about the future roadmap" for revenue and expenses from its earnings call.

Friedman's new target is still below the $116.92 average.

Friedman, who keeps rating at neutral, sees "increased emphasis on international opportunities."

Compares with Quant rating of Very Bullish; Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (19 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 5 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish.).

Compare Fiserv's key stats with those of its peers.