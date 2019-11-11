Allergan combo antibiotic nabs accelerated review status in U.S.

The FDA designates Allergan's (AGN -0.2% ) ATM-AVI (aztreonam and avibactam) a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) for Fast Track review for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections, complicated urinary tract infections and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia/ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

QIDP status provides for an additional five years of market exclusivity in the U.S., if approved. Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA and a rolling review of the marketing application.