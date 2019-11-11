Conoco, partners ink 20-year contract extension for Indonesian gas block

Indonesia's government says it signed a 20-year extension of a production sharing contract with ConocoPhillips (COP -0.4% ), PT Pertamina and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) for the Corridor natural gas blocks.

Under the new contract, now set to expire in 2043, the companies will be allowed to keep 53.5% of the gas produced from the block and 48.5% of the oil.

The Corridor block in south Sumatra, which represents 12% of Indonesia's national production, delivered 833M cf/day of gas during the first nine months of this year.