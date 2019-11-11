Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte mine to commence production by end of 2019

Lundin Gold (OTCPK:FTMNF -1.8% ) is about to transition to a producer, with the 310,000 oz/y Fruta del Norte project, to deliver its first gold by end of 2019, and achieve commercial production Q2 2020

The company reaffirmed its production goal for the current quarter, after protests temporarily impacted on the movement of supplies and personnel to the project site.

However, two permits are required before operations could begin and the company said that it expected to receive them “shortly”.

Overall construction was~89% complete, underground development was ahead of projections and that ~148,000 tonnes of ore had been stockpiled by the end of September.