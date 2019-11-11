Honeywell CEO targets digital transformation

Honeywell (HON -0.2% ) CEO Darius Adamczyk recently talked to Barron's about the company's software strategy, which includes the transformation of "becoming a much more digitally contemporary company."

That's composed of three things: data integrity, consistency and then finally common IT architectures and platforms.

The move will enable Honeywell to make better decisions, as well as leverage the use of AI, machine learning, etcetera, to further enhance internal capabilities.

Another step in the process is reducing fixed [cost] footprint, becoming much more variable versus fixed cost oriented.