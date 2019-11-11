Impala's Zimbabwe mine in talks on Amplats land - Bloomberg

Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) is in talks to buy land in Zimbabwe from Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF), as the world's second biggest producer of the metal seeks to boost production in the country, Bloomberg reports.

The purchase of the claims by the Mimosa mine, which is jointly owned by Impala and Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL), could be finalized by the end pf the year, according to the report.

Impala and Amplats mine most of their platinum group metals in neighboring South Africa, which has the world's biggest reserves of platinum, but Zimbabwe’s deposits are shallower and thus cheaper to mine.