Daré Bio up 11% on takeover of implant technology developer

Thinly traded nano cap Daré Bioscience (DARE +10.7% ) is up on a healthy 85x surge in volume in reaction to its planned acquisition of privately held Microchips Biotech, a developer of implant technology designed to deliver hundreds of therapeutic doses of a drug over months or years via a single implant.

Under the terms of the deal, Microchips will receive 3M shares of Daré common stock upfront, up to $46.5M in development, regulatory and funding milestones, up to $55.0M in commercial milestones and tiered royalties on net sales.