California governor raises objections to PG&E's $11B insurance deal

For the second time in less than a month, California's Gov. Newsom has raised the possibility of taking PG&E's exit strategy out of management's hands, saying the utility's $11B settlement proposal for insurance losses tied to wildfires could derail its bankruptcy exit strategy.

In a court filing, Newsom raised objections to the proposed deal with insurance creditors after it emerged as a sticking point in negotiations to resolve PG&E's (PCG -3.2% ) massive debts and wildfire liabilities.

If PG&E cannot resolve an impasse over the insurance settlement and line up wide support for a Chapter 11 exit, Newsom says the state government "will present its own plan" to resolve the bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, PG&E wildfire victims have filed a new lawsuit arguing they must be prioritized and fully repaid for the losses of their homes and businesses ahead of insurance claims in any Chapter 11 plan.