Overstock.com Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

About: Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.56 (+63.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $376.2M (-14.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ostk has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

