Tyson Foods Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (-19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.93B (+9.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tsn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.