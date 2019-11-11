CBS Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

CBS (NYSE:CBS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.37B (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cbs has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward.