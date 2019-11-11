Advance Auto Parts Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.3B (+1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aap has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 13 downward.