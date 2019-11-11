Dean Foods Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, df has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.