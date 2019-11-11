AECOM Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

AECOM Technology (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.3B (-0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, acm has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.