Occidental seeks $700M for Anadarko assets in Wyoming, Colorado - Reuters

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -3.9% ) is soliciting bids for oil and gas properties in Wyoming and Colorado it acquired when it purchased Anadarko Petroleum, hoping to fetch as much as $700M in a sale, Reuters reports.

OXY is offering ~200K acres in the DJ Basin of Wyoming and Colorado that produce $66M/year in cash flow, mostly in mineral royalties, according to the report.

"Small assets like non-O&G minerals via [Anadarko], longer dated Permian acreage, and real estate carve offs may help," Tudor Pickering Holt analysts write. "But we believe additional color from management would go a long way in helping the market ascertain how the company plans to bring down absolute leverage in a meaningful way."

OXY has been cutting costs since the Anadarko deal closed, and said last week it would slash 2020 capital spending by 40%, pushing the stock to a 14-year low.