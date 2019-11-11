Editas Medicine Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.73 (-128.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.71M (-67.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, edit has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.