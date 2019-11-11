Tilray Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.30 (-275.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $49.57M (+393.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, tlry has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.