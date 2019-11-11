Omeros Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.41 (+42.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.19M (+489.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, omer has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.