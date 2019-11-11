Halozyme Therapeutics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (+36.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.96M (+114.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, halo has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.