Gaming REITs on path to higher valuations, Nomura Instinet says

Gaming REITs are in the early stages of an industry re-rating, wrote Nomura Instinet analyst Daniel Adams in a note to clients.

Lifts target prices for Vici Properties (VICI +1.3% ) (rated buy) to $35 from $32, for MGM Growth Properties (rated buy) (MGP +0.6% ) to $43 from $40, and for Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI +0.9% ) (rated neutral) to $45 from $42.

With at least six bidders for MGM's (NYSE:MGM) Bellagio, Adams expects "potential incremental 'validation' catalysts' helping to drive gaming REIT valuations higher.

Expects gaming REIT valuations to close gap with higher-valued non-gaming retail triple-net REITs.

Sees a sale-leaseback of MGM Grand likely announced before year-end as indicated by comments on MGM's Q3 earnings call.

He also sees potential sale-leaseback deals for one of Eldorado Resorts (ERI +0.9% )/Caesars Entertainment's (CZR +0.3% ) Strip assets early next year and "possibly" Tropicana Las Vegas by Penn National Gaming (PENN -0.9% ).

