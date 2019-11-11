SpaceX sticks the landing again

SpaceX (SPACE) successfully launched its second mission of 60 Starlink internet satellites today from Cape Canaveral.

Today's payload was the heaviest ever for the Falcon 9. Also of note, the return of the Falcon 9 to a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean made it the first rocket the company has used and landed four times.

"We deployed 60 more Starlink satellites. This puts us one step closer to being able to offer Starlink internet service to customers across the globe, including people in rural and hard to reach places who have struggled to access high speed internet," said SpaceX engineer Lauren Lyons on the launch.