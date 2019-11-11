Boeing says MAX deliveries could resume in December

Boeing (BA +2.1% ) shoots higher after saying deliveries of the 737 MAX could begin in December.

Boeing says it now expects the MAX to resume commercial service in January rather than in Q4, but says it is "possible that the resumption of MAX deliveries to airline customers could begin in December."

The company also says it completed a test of flight control software with the Federal Aviation Administration in a simulator, though regulators still must sign off on new pilot training and Boeing needs to conduct a certification flight with officials.